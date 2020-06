Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This END UNIT townhouse is located in Bartram Park and very convenient to I-95. Brand new carpet is being installed on May 15th. In a gated community, located just a short walk to the community pool and exercise room. The living room opens to a screened lanai to a private green area. Upstairs, has a flex area and two bedrooms. The dining area and half bath are off the kitchen. Processing fee of $100 due at lease signing. Application fee is $60 per person 18 and older.