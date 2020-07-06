All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6161 Thistlewood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6161 Thistlewood Road
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:24 PM

6161 Thistlewood Road

6161 Thistlewood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6161 Thistlewood Road, Jacksonville, FL 32277
University Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Located on a corner lot, this ranch is close to a bus line, schools, shopping, and dining! Features include tile floors, chair rail moldings, a formal dining room, a breakfast nook with a bay window, and an attached, rear-load 2-car garage. The family room features a rustic stone fireplace and two sets of doors that access the courtyard-like fenced back yard, complete with a shed. The utility room/pantry and walk-in closet in the master suite offer added storage.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6161 Thistlewood Road have any available units?
6161 Thistlewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6161 Thistlewood Road have?
Some of 6161 Thistlewood Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6161 Thistlewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
6161 Thistlewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6161 Thistlewood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6161 Thistlewood Road is pet friendly.
Does 6161 Thistlewood Road offer parking?
Yes, 6161 Thistlewood Road offers parking.
Does 6161 Thistlewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6161 Thistlewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6161 Thistlewood Road have a pool?
No, 6161 Thistlewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 6161 Thistlewood Road have accessible units?
No, 6161 Thistlewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6161 Thistlewood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6161 Thistlewood Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia