6159 Clearsky Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors gym pool ceiling fan

Elegant 3/3 Terrace Home with Private Courtyard in Sumerlin of Bartram Park! Not Your Average Townhome! - This fabulous and elegant townhome or "terrace home" has it all!



Think of the convenience of living in a townhome; no lawn maintenance, gated community and amenities right outside of your door. Now think of all of the bonuses to having a unique single family home and marry the two ideas! A "terrace home" features its own uniqiue facade from its neighbors, no cookie cutter townhomes here! A private courtyard and covered patio are accessible from the downstairs common areas. The terra cotta color exterior paint and wrought iron details around the upstrairs windows give this terrace townhome an elegant Italian-esque appeal. Think of the Tuscan sun while you relax in your private courtyard!



Location, location! Located in the convenient and lively Bartram Park community, the Sumerlin Neighborhood is just minutes from I95 and 295, right off of Old St. Augustine Road.



Amenities! Relax in Sumerlin's private neighborhood lap pool and enjoy the cabana and Clubhouse on those warm Florida days. The Fitness Center is LOADED! A complete range of equipment can be found here to satisfy your fitness needs. Take advantage of them and save on gym memberships because it is all included in your rent!



This 3 bedroom, full 3 bathroom floor plan features rich hardwood floors in the downstairs living spaces and downstairs bedroom. The kitchen offers loads of cabinet space and matching black appliances. Custom yellow stained glass lighting in the dining area and breakfast bar are an elegant touch. Upstairs you'll find a loft which acts as the perfect additional common area. Use it as a game room for family night! The second bedroom has its own full bathroom directly across the hall and the master's suite boasts its own en suite garden tub and separate stand up shower. The master suite is spacious with tons of natural light, high ceilings and a custom designer ceiling fan.



Washer and dryer are included in the unit.



Sorry, no pets please.



Call, text or email TODAY to discuss a move-in with:



Michelle Sherrill, REALTOR

Licensed Sales Associate

Cell: (904) 234-9696



Qualifications:

Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a minimum combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent. First month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College St.

Jacksonville, FL 32204

Office: (904) 701-3276

www.CenterBeamRealEstate.com



No Pets Allowed



