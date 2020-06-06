All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

6159 Clearsky Drive

6159 Clearsky Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6159 Clearsky Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
game room
pool
Elegant 3/3 Terrace Home with Private Courtyard in Sumerlin of Bartram Park! Not Your Average Townhome! - This fabulous and elegant townhome or "terrace home" has it all!

Think of the convenience of living in a townhome; no lawn maintenance, gated community and amenities right outside of your door. Now think of all of the bonuses to having a unique single family home and marry the two ideas! A "terrace home" features its own uniqiue facade from its neighbors, no cookie cutter townhomes here! A private courtyard and covered patio are accessible from the downstairs common areas. The terra cotta color exterior paint and wrought iron details around the upstrairs windows give this terrace townhome an elegant Italian-esque appeal. Think of the Tuscan sun while you relax in your private courtyard!

Location, location! Located in the convenient and lively Bartram Park community, the Sumerlin Neighborhood is just minutes from I95 and 295, right off of Old St. Augustine Road.

Amenities! Relax in Sumerlin's private neighborhood lap pool and enjoy the cabana and Clubhouse on those warm Florida days. The Fitness Center is LOADED! A complete range of equipment can be found here to satisfy your fitness needs. Take advantage of them and save on gym memberships because it is all included in your rent!

This 3 bedroom, full 3 bathroom floor plan features rich hardwood floors in the downstairs living spaces and downstairs bedroom. The kitchen offers loads of cabinet space and matching black appliances. Custom yellow stained glass lighting in the dining area and breakfast bar are an elegant touch. Upstairs you'll find a loft which acts as the perfect additional common area. Use it as a game room for family night! The second bedroom has its own full bathroom directly across the hall and the master's suite boasts its own en suite garden tub and separate stand up shower. The master suite is spacious with tons of natural light, high ceilings and a custom designer ceiling fan.

Washer and dryer are included in the unit.

Sorry, no pets please.

Call, text or email TODAY to discuss a move-in with:

Michelle Sherrill, REALTOR
Licensed Sales Associate
Cell: (904) 234-9696

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a minimum combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent. First month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Office: (904) 701-3276
www.CenterBeamRealEstate.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2320059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6159 Clearsky Drive have any available units?
6159 Clearsky Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6159 Clearsky Drive have?
Some of 6159 Clearsky Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6159 Clearsky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6159 Clearsky Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6159 Clearsky Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6159 Clearsky Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6159 Clearsky Drive offer parking?
No, 6159 Clearsky Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6159 Clearsky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6159 Clearsky Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6159 Clearsky Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6159 Clearsky Drive has a pool.
Does 6159 Clearsky Drive have accessible units?
No, 6159 Clearsky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6159 Clearsky Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6159 Clearsky Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
