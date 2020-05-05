All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6155 Longchamp Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6155 Longchamp Dr
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

6155 Longchamp Dr

6155 Longchamp Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Duclay
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6155 Longchamp Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Orange Park North is nestled in a beautiful Westside area of Jacksonville. Minutes away from I-295, which means just a short drive to many other amazing sites in Jacksonville. Walking distance to grocery stores, Orange Park Mall, restaurants, and JTA bus line. You will adore our beautifully equipped kitchens, spacious closets, new tile floors, and the convenience of a full-size washer and dryer. So welcome home! Westside Rentals does not accept section 8 vouches and does not accept HUD applicants. Contact us to learn more (904) 226-4459.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5097974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6155 Longchamp Dr have any available units?
6155 Longchamp Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6155 Longchamp Dr have?
Some of 6155 Longchamp Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6155 Longchamp Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6155 Longchamp Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6155 Longchamp Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6155 Longchamp Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6155 Longchamp Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6155 Longchamp Dr offers parking.
Does 6155 Longchamp Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6155 Longchamp Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6155 Longchamp Dr have a pool?
No, 6155 Longchamp Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6155 Longchamp Dr have accessible units?
No, 6155 Longchamp Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6155 Longchamp Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6155 Longchamp Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia