6155 Longchamp Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Orange Park North is nestled in a beautiful Westside area of Jacksonville. Minutes away from I-295, which means just a short drive to many other amazing sites in Jacksonville. Walking distance to grocery stores, Orange Park Mall, restaurants, and JTA bus line. You will adore our beautifully equipped kitchens, spacious closets, new tile floors, and the convenience of a full-size washer and dryer. So welcome home! Westside Rentals does not accept section 8 vouches and does not accept HUD applicants. Contact us to learn more (904) 226-4459.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5097974)