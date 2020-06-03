615 E 60TH ST

Amenities

Looking for Location and a great price ... This Cozy home located in the heart of Springfield and featuring new square cream tile that has been added throughout the living room, dining room and the bedrooms. Kitchen has newer cabinets, counter-top and sink. Also, this home has been freshly painted and replaced three windows. So why wait to have your own cozy space !!!The home is 10 minutes away from downtown Jacksonville, 15 minutes from the International Jacksonville Airport and 25 minutes way from the Town Center !