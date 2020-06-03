All apartments in Jacksonville
615 E 60TH ST
Last updated March 19 2019

615 E 60TH ST

615 60th St E · No Longer Available
Location

615 60th St E, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Looking for Location and a great price ... This Cozy home located in the heart of Springfield and featuring new square cream tile that has been added throughout the living room, dining room and the bedrooms. Kitchen has newer cabinets, counter-top and sink. Also, this home has been freshly painted and replaced three windows. So why wait to have your own cozy space !!!The home is 10 minutes away from downtown Jacksonville, 15 minutes from the International Jacksonville Airport and 25 minutes way from the Town Center !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 E 60TH ST have any available units?
615 E 60TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 615 E 60TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
615 E 60TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 E 60TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 615 E 60TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 615 E 60TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 615 E 60TH ST does offer parking.
Does 615 E 60TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 E 60TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 E 60TH ST have a pool?
No, 615 E 60TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 615 E 60TH ST have accessible units?
No, 615 E 60TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 615 E 60TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 E 60TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 E 60TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 E 60TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
