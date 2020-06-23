6142 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR

Amenities

Come take a look at this fantastic three bedroom, two in a half bath townhouse located in the desirable Bartram Springs. Downstairs this unit features a living-dining room combo, half bathroom, master bedroom and bathroom. Also located downstairs is the fully equipped kitchen with 42 inch cabinets with black appliances. Located upstairs is two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a loft that can be used for entertaining, an office, or a playroom. The ceilings are tall which give a bright and open feeling. This home also has a 2 car garage, separate laundry room, and a screened porch. The amenities In Bartram Springs include a pool with slide, fitness center, playground, and tennis courts. Non-aggressive pets will be considered. This unit is available for immediate occupancy. No smoking.