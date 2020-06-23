All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6142 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR

6142 Bartram Village Drive
Location

6142 Bartram Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Come take a look at this fantastic three bedroom, two in a half bath townhouse located in the desirable Bartram Springs. Downstairs this unit features a living-dining room combo, half bathroom, master bedroom and bathroom. Also located downstairs is the fully equipped kitchen with 42 inch cabinets with black appliances. Located upstairs is two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a loft that can be used for entertaining, an office, or a playroom. The ceilings are tall which give a bright and open feeling. This home also has a 2 car garage, separate laundry room, and a screened porch. The amenities In Bartram Springs include a pool with slide, fitness center, playground, and tennis courts. Non-aggressive pets will be considered. This unit is available for immediate occupancy. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6142 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have any available units?
6142 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6142 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have?
Some of 6142 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6142 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
6142 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6142 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6142 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR is pet friendly.
Does 6142 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 6142 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR offers parking.
Does 6142 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6142 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6142 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have a pool?
Yes, 6142 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR has a pool.
Does 6142 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have accessible units?
No, 6142 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6142 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6142 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR has units with dishwashers.
