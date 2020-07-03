6136 Leontyne Price Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Cul-de-sac living.. come see this oversized lot and Huge home of 2,196 sqft that offers 3 bedroom, 3 bath.. yes 3 FULL BATH, plus. Living Room, Dining Room and Family Room all for your enjoyment . Kitchen has stainless steel appliances to include glass top stove. Master Suite has his/her closetsï¿½?ï¿½ Step out to your open patio and enjoy your back yardï¿½?ï¿½ Room for only one car... Renterï¿½??s Insurance Required ï¿½?ï¿½ Pets Welcome Renters Insurance Required..... Pets Welcome. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.