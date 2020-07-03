All apartments in Jacksonville
6136 Leontyne Price Court
6136 Leontyne Price Court

6136 Leontyne Price Court · No Longer Available
Location

6136 Leontyne Price Court, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Edgewood Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cul-de-sac living.. come see this oversized lot and Huge home of 2,196 sqft that offers 3 bedroom, 3 bath.. yes 3 FULL BATH, plus. Living Room, Dining Room and Family Room all for your enjoyment . Kitchen has stainless steel appliances to include glass top stove. Master Suite has his/her closetsï¿½?ï¿½ Step out to your open patio and enjoy your back yardï¿½?ï¿½ Room for only one car... Renterï¿½??s Insurance Required ï¿½?ï¿½ Pets Welcome Renters Insurance Required..... Pets Welcome. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6136 Leontyne Price Court have any available units?
6136 Leontyne Price Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6136 Leontyne Price Court have?
Some of 6136 Leontyne Price Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6136 Leontyne Price Court currently offering any rent specials?
6136 Leontyne Price Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6136 Leontyne Price Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6136 Leontyne Price Court is pet friendly.
Does 6136 Leontyne Price Court offer parking?
No, 6136 Leontyne Price Court does not offer parking.
Does 6136 Leontyne Price Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6136 Leontyne Price Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6136 Leontyne Price Court have a pool?
No, 6136 Leontyne Price Court does not have a pool.
Does 6136 Leontyne Price Court have accessible units?
No, 6136 Leontyne Price Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6136 Leontyne Price Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6136 Leontyne Price Court does not have units with dishwashers.
