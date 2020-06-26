All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6135 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6135 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

6135 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR

6135 Bartram Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6135 Bartram Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing opportunity to rent a beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with Loft/ bonus area in Bartram Springs. The kitchen features gorgeous granite countertops, a breakfast bar, 42'' cabinets, stainless appliances, dining area off kitchen, and pantry closet. Master bedroom on the first floor has large walk in closet, and a nice bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, another full bath, and large loft/bonus area with vaulted ceilings upstairs. All bedrooms have private, peaceful water to preserve views, and plenty of closet space. The two car garage and oversize driveway allow for plenty of parking. All of this in an amenity rich community, and within walking distance to A rated Bartram Springs Elementary School. The largest mall in the area is just a few miles away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6135 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have any available units?
6135 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6135 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have?
Some of 6135 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6135 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
6135 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6135 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 6135 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6135 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 6135 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR offers parking.
Does 6135 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6135 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6135 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have a pool?
Yes, 6135 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR has a pool.
Does 6135 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have accessible units?
No, 6135 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6135 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6135 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia