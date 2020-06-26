6135 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR

Amenities

Amazing opportunity to rent a beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with Loft/ bonus area in Bartram Springs. The kitchen features gorgeous granite countertops, a breakfast bar, 42'' cabinets, stainless appliances, dining area off kitchen, and pantry closet. Master bedroom on the first floor has large walk in closet, and a nice bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, another full bath, and large loft/bonus area with vaulted ceilings upstairs. All bedrooms have private, peaceful water to preserve views, and plenty of closet space. The two car garage and oversize driveway allow for plenty of parking. All of this in an amenity rich community, and within walking distance to A rated Bartram Springs Elementary School. The largest mall in the area is just a few miles away.