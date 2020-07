Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Don't miss out on this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex.Kitchen has a large pantry and has an eat in area, brand new oven. Split Bedrooms with plenty of storage closets.Laundry area in the back. Washer & Dryer Hookup. Backyard,Not completely fenced in.Located Close to 295, NAS Base, Restaurants, Shopping and more. Call the listing office for more details!