6076 Maggies Cir #101

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

***LEASE BREAK SPECIAL*** - Priced to Move! - LEASE BREAK DISCOUNT on this home. Pay current tenants discounted rent of $925 per month until the end of their lease. May 1, 2020, pay the new market rent of $1075.00 per month. Applicants must qualify for the new rent.



Beautiful bright first-floor condo in adorable Natures Hideaway! Fully refurbished, this modern, open & airy three-bedroom condo offers a split bedroom floor plan, a living /dining room combo great for entertaining, with ceiling fans, patio, and a cute kitchen equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, range & microwave. Washer and dryer included IN UNIT!



Enjoy the security of gated access, and fabulous amenities that include a community pool and playground. Just minutes from everything you need on the Westside including shopping, eateries, highway access. Tenant occupied so please call for information or to schedule your early showing!



All Applicants must be approved by the HOA.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5132118)