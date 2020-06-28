All apartments in Jacksonville
6076 Maggies Cir #101
6076 Maggies Cir #101

6076 Maggies Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6076 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
***LEASE BREAK SPECIAL*** - Priced to Move! - LEASE BREAK DISCOUNT on this home. Pay current tenants discounted rent of $925 per month until the end of their lease. May 1, 2020, pay the new market rent of $1075.00 per month. Applicants must qualify for the new rent.

Beautiful bright first-floor condo in adorable Natures Hideaway! Fully refurbished, this modern, open & airy three-bedroom condo offers a split bedroom floor plan, a living /dining room combo great for entertaining, with ceiling fans, patio, and a cute kitchen equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, range & microwave. Washer and dryer included IN UNIT!

Enjoy the security of gated access, and fabulous amenities that include a community pool and playground. Just minutes from everything you need on the Westside including shopping, eateries, highway access. Tenant occupied so please call for information or to schedule your early showing!

All Applicants must be approved by the HOA.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5132118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6076 Maggies Cir #101 have any available units?
6076 Maggies Cir #101 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6076 Maggies Cir #101 have?
Some of 6076 Maggies Cir #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6076 Maggies Cir #101 currently offering any rent specials?
6076 Maggies Cir #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6076 Maggies Cir #101 pet-friendly?
No, 6076 Maggies Cir #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6076 Maggies Cir #101 offer parking?
No, 6076 Maggies Cir #101 does not offer parking.
Does 6076 Maggies Cir #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6076 Maggies Cir #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6076 Maggies Cir #101 have a pool?
Yes, 6076 Maggies Cir #101 has a pool.
Does 6076 Maggies Cir #101 have accessible units?
No, 6076 Maggies Cir #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 6076 Maggies Cir #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6076 Maggies Cir #101 has units with dishwashers.
