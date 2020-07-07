All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

6051 George Wood Ln. W.

6051 West George Wood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6051 West George Wood Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Newly Painted Four Bedroom Home! Now Available! - Georgewood is a four bedroom, one bathroom home located on the Westside of Jacksonville. This home has been freshly painted, has tiled floors, large kitchen, and a large fenced in yard.

Only thing missing is YOU! We are looking for qualified applicants. In order to qualify, please make sure you have no previous evictions or owe any money to landlords. Your credit should be 600 or better. You will need money coming in to pay rent with, and low to NO criminal on your background.

Call the office if you have any questions.

(RLNE4244617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6051 George Wood Ln. W. have any available units?
6051 George Wood Ln. W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6051 George Wood Ln. W. currently offering any rent specials?
6051 George Wood Ln. W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6051 George Wood Ln. W. pet-friendly?
No, 6051 George Wood Ln. W. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6051 George Wood Ln. W. offer parking?
No, 6051 George Wood Ln. W. does not offer parking.
Does 6051 George Wood Ln. W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6051 George Wood Ln. W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6051 George Wood Ln. W. have a pool?
No, 6051 George Wood Ln. W. does not have a pool.
Does 6051 George Wood Ln. W. have accessible units?
No, 6051 George Wood Ln. W. does not have accessible units.
Does 6051 George Wood Ln. W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6051 George Wood Ln. W. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6051 George Wood Ln. W. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6051 George Wood Ln. W. does not have units with air conditioning.

