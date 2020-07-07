6051 George Wood Ln. W.

Amenities

Newly Painted Four Bedroom Home! Now Available! - Georgewood is a four bedroom, one bathroom home located on the Westside of Jacksonville. This home has been freshly painted, has tiled floors, large kitchen, and a large fenced in yard.



Only thing missing is YOU! We are looking for qualified applicants. In order to qualify, please make sure you have no previous evictions or owe any money to landlords. Your credit should be 600 or better. You will need money coming in to pay rent with, and low to NO criminal on your background.



Call the office if you have any questions.



