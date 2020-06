Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking internet access

Newly renovated, fully furnished apartments with kitchen, dining area, living area & bedroom/bath. Complex is gated, security system, laundryfacilities on premises. VA medical facilities in same building for easy access. Complex is MEN ONLY. Parking available. All inclusive to include electricity, water/sewer, trash, cable & internet. Application can be made online. First Month and Security Deposit to move in.