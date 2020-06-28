6029 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool sauna

**AVAILABLE JUNE 10th, 2020**Beautiful townhome in the Villages of Bartram Springs. Kitchen has nice black appliances. Open living room/dining room combo. Half bathroom located downstairs. Gorgeous laminate wood floors located downstairs. Upstairs you have 2 full bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Washer/dryer connections. Back patio with beautiful lake view. Enjoy the 5 star amenities this community has to offer! Large swimming pools with waterslide, children's wading pool, athletic fields, saunas fitness center and clubhouse!No pets please.