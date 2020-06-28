All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

6029 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR

6029 Bartram Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6029 Bartram Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
sauna
**AVAILABLE JUNE 10th, 2020**Beautiful townhome in the Villages of Bartram Springs. Kitchen has nice black appliances. Open living room/dining room combo. Half bathroom located downstairs. Gorgeous laminate wood floors located downstairs. Upstairs you have 2 full bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Washer/dryer connections. Back patio with beautiful lake view. Enjoy the 5 star amenities this community has to offer! Large swimming pools with waterslide, children's wading pool, athletic fields, saunas fitness center and clubhouse!No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6029 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have any available units?
6029 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6029 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have?
Some of 6029 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6029 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
6029 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6029 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 6029 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6029 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR offer parking?
No, 6029 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR does not offer parking.
Does 6029 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6029 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6029 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have a pool?
Yes, 6029 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR has a pool.
Does 6029 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have accessible units?
No, 6029 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6029 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6029 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
