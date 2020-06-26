Amenities

5995 Shadehill Rd Available 08/10/20 Spacious home for rent in Bartram Springs!! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 10TH, 2020**



Stunning home in the well sought out community of Bartram Springs! Bartram Springs offers its residents 5 -star amenities! Large swimming pools with slide, children's wading pool, athletic fields, saunas fitness center and clubhouse! This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home boasts over 3,300 sq. ft of living space! Upon entering the home you have a formal dining room and a formal living room. Tall 20' ceilings throughout the home! Well appointed kitchen with tall 42' cabinets, stainless steel appliances and food prep island! The open living room has a fireplace and built in wall unit. Separate breakfast nook located off the living room. Master bedroom is oversized with an extra sitting room. Sliding glass doors off the master the the large screened in patio that wraps around the back of the home. Master bathroom features dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower! Upstairs you have a large loft, full bedroom and full bathroom. If space is what you are looking for - look no further! Washer/dryer included in rental.



Tenant is responsible for irrigation and lawncare.



Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE4933673)