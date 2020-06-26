All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 25 2020

5995 Shadehill Rd

5995 Shadehill Road · (904) 204-1266
Location

5995 Shadehill Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5995 Shadehill Rd · Avail. Aug 10

$2,450

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3312 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
online portal
sauna
5995 Shadehill Rd Available 08/10/20 Spacious home for rent in Bartram Springs!! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 10TH, 2020**

Stunning home in the well sought out community of Bartram Springs! Bartram Springs offers its residents 5 -star amenities! Large swimming pools with slide, children's wading pool, athletic fields, saunas fitness center and clubhouse! This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home boasts over 3,300 sq. ft of living space! Upon entering the home you have a formal dining room and a formal living room. Tall 20' ceilings throughout the home! Well appointed kitchen with tall 42' cabinets, stainless steel appliances and food prep island! The open living room has a fireplace and built in wall unit. Separate breakfast nook located off the living room. Master bedroom is oversized with an extra sitting room. Sliding glass doors off the master the the large screened in patio that wraps around the back of the home. Master bathroom features dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower! Upstairs you have a large loft, full bedroom and full bathroom. If space is what you are looking for - look no further! Washer/dryer included in rental.

Tenant is responsible for irrigation and lawncare.

Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE4933673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5995 Shadehill Rd have any available units?
5995 Shadehill Rd has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5995 Shadehill Rd have?
Some of 5995 Shadehill Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5995 Shadehill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5995 Shadehill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5995 Shadehill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5995 Shadehill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5995 Shadehill Rd offer parking?
No, 5995 Shadehill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5995 Shadehill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5995 Shadehill Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5995 Shadehill Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5995 Shadehill Rd has a pool.
Does 5995 Shadehill Rd have accessible units?
No, 5995 Shadehill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5995 Shadehill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5995 Shadehill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
