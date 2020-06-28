All apartments in Jacksonville
5951 Martin Luther King Drive
5951 Martin Luther King Drive

5951 Martin Luther King Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5951 Martin Luther King Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Lincoln Villas

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated 3BR home located just off of New Kings Rd with almost 1300 Sq Ft!!!! Spacious living area with a den, dining room, full kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a huge pantry, large laundry room with a washer and dryer included. 3 bedrooms all with new flooring and large walk-in closets. Jack and Jill style bathrooms. Central heat and air throughout, ceiling fans in every room., and storage closets in the main hallway. Spacious backyard that is partially fenced and a storage shed and so much more!!!

There is tons of room inside and out of this beautiful home. It is nicely placed in a well kept neighborhood and worth a look for sure. For showings please read below. Thanks for looking!!!

Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5951 Martin Luther King Drive have any available units?
5951 Martin Luther King Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5951 Martin Luther King Drive have?
Some of 5951 Martin Luther King Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5951 Martin Luther King Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5951 Martin Luther King Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5951 Martin Luther King Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5951 Martin Luther King Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5951 Martin Luther King Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5951 Martin Luther King Drive offers parking.
Does 5951 Martin Luther King Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5951 Martin Luther King Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5951 Martin Luther King Drive have a pool?
No, 5951 Martin Luther King Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5951 Martin Luther King Drive have accessible units?
No, 5951 Martin Luther King Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5951 Martin Luther King Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5951 Martin Luther King Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
