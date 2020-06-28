5951 Martin Luther King Drive

Amenities
Newly renovated 3BR home located just off of New Kings Rd with almost 1300 Sq Ft!!!! Spacious living area with a den, dining room, full kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a huge pantry, large laundry room with a washer and dryer included. 3 bedrooms all with new flooring and large walk-in closets. Jack and Jill style bathrooms. Central heat and air throughout, ceiling fans in every room., and storage closets in the main hallway. Spacious backyard that is partially fenced and a storage shed and so much more!!!
There is tons of room inside and out of this beautiful home. It is nicely placed in a well kept neighborhood and worth a look for sure. For showings please read below. Thanks for looking!!!
Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.