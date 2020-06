Amenities

Brand new built home overlooking a lake right off of 540A, close to great schools ,in a great part of Lakeland. Beautiful, designer kitchen and baths, with stainless steel appliances and lovely granite and tile work. 3 bedrooms and a bonus room can be used for an office, playroom, game room, or an extra bedroom for your family. Backyard porch with pavers makes for relaxing evenings. Come and be the first to make this beautiful house your home!