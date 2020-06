Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Gated Community . 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home, has NEW Carpet and paint , living/dining area, 1/2 bath kitchen on first floor, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and laundry including washer and dryer upstairs. Kitchen equipt and open to living areas. less than one year old screened lanai, overlooking lake, one car garage. Use of Summerville amenities including pool and fitness centers$100 SEPARATE APPL FEE TO HOA. USE SHOWING TIME