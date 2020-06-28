All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 27 2019 at 11:54 PM

5895 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR

5895 Parkstone Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5895 Parkstone Crossing Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with a single car attached garage in the Stonefield at Bartram Park community! This 2 bedroom home features almost 1,500 sq. ft. of living space. The entire downstairs has tile flooring throughout. Nice open kitchen overlooking the living room. There is a half bathroom downstairs as well. As you head upstairs you have 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a small flex area. This home comes with washer/dryer connections. This unit has a patio and backs up to a fence. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5895 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have any available units?
5895 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5895 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR currently offering any rent specials?
5895 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5895 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR pet-friendly?
No, 5895 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5895 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR offer parking?
Yes, 5895 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR offers parking.
Does 5895 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5895 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5895 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have a pool?
No, 5895 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR does not have a pool.
Does 5895 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have accessible units?
No, 5895 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5895 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5895 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5895 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5895 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

