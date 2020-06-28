5895 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with a single car attached garage in the Stonefield at Bartram Park community! This 2 bedroom home features almost 1,500 sq. ft. of living space. The entire downstairs has tile flooring throughout. Nice open kitchen overlooking the living room. There is a half bathroom downstairs as well. As you head upstairs you have 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a small flex area. This home comes with washer/dryer connections. This unit has a patio and backs up to a fence. No pets please.