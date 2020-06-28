5842 Buckley Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This beautiful brick house is located on the West Side of Jacksonville near shopping areas and easy access to main highways. The interior of this home has tile throughout and ceiling fans for your convenience. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steal appliances and nice wooden cabinets. As you walk to the back of the home their is an in ground pool with a fenced in backyard for your entertainment and a shed for extra storage. In order to qualify for this home you must make $3,900.00 monthly to qualify! We do not accept HUD vouchers. If you are interested please contact the number listed for contact below for more information. (:



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5152738)