Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

5842 Buckley Dr

5842 Buckley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5842 Buckley Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This beautiful brick house is located on the West Side of Jacksonville near shopping areas and easy access to main highways. The interior of this home has tile throughout and ceiling fans for your convenience. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steal appliances and nice wooden cabinets. As you walk to the back of the home their is an in ground pool with a fenced in backyard for your entertainment and a shed for extra storage. In order to qualify for this home you must make $3,900.00 monthly to qualify! We do not accept HUD vouchers. If you are interested please contact the number listed for contact below for more information. (:

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5152738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5842 Buckley Dr have any available units?
5842 Buckley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5842 Buckley Dr have?
Some of 5842 Buckley Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5842 Buckley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5842 Buckley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5842 Buckley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5842 Buckley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5842 Buckley Dr offer parking?
No, 5842 Buckley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5842 Buckley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5842 Buckley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5842 Buckley Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5842 Buckley Dr has a pool.
Does 5842 Buckley Dr have accessible units?
No, 5842 Buckley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5842 Buckley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5842 Buckley Dr has units with dishwashers.
