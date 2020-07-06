5831 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR

Amenities

Gated and well maintained Stonefield could be your next pet-friendly home. This well maintained Townhome has beautiful laminate and tile floors downstairs, frieze carpet, an updated kitchen and is freshly painted throughout . Enjoy the safety and privacy of the one car garage. Enjoy the great pool and work out gym. The home has two upstairs master bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths, and a washer and dryer are included. Pet restrictions. Pet rent. Pet deposit. SEE DOCUMENTS FOR APPLICATION & INSTRUCTIONS.