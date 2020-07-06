All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:44 AM

5831 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR

5831 Parkstone Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5831 Parkstone Crossing Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gated and well maintained Stonefield could be your next pet-friendly home. This well maintained Townhome has beautiful laminate and tile floors downstairs, frieze carpet, an updated kitchen and is freshly painted throughout . Enjoy the safety and privacy of the one car garage. Enjoy the great pool and work out gym. The home has two upstairs master bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths, and a washer and dryer are included. Pet restrictions. Pet rent. Pet deposit. SEE DOCUMENTS FOR APPLICATION & INSTRUCTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5831 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have any available units?
5831 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5831 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have?
Some of 5831 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5831 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR currently offering any rent specials?
5831 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5831 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5831 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR is pet friendly.
Does 5831 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR offer parking?
Yes, 5831 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR offers parking.
Does 5831 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5831 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5831 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have a pool?
Yes, 5831 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR has a pool.
Does 5831 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have accessible units?
No, 5831 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5831 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5831 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR has units with dishwashers.

