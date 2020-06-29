Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

3/1 at 5803 Paris Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32209 - This 3/1 home has been renovated and features hardwood floors, separate living room and dining room and a fenced front and back yard. This home also has central a/c.



DIRECTIONS:N on Edgewood, R on Ave B, L on Benedict, R on Paris

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5644343)