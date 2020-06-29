All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5803 Paris Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5803 Paris Ave
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

5803 Paris Ave

5803 Paris Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5803 Paris Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Royal Terrace

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3/1 at 5803 Paris Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32209 - This 3/1 home has been renovated and features hardwood floors, separate living room and dining room and a fenced front and back yard. This home also has central a/c.

DIRECTIONS:N on Edgewood, R on Ave B, L on Benedict, R on Paris
Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5644343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5803 Paris Ave have any available units?
5803 Paris Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5803 Paris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5803 Paris Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5803 Paris Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5803 Paris Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5803 Paris Ave offer parking?
No, 5803 Paris Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5803 Paris Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5803 Paris Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5803 Paris Ave have a pool?
No, 5803 Paris Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5803 Paris Ave have accessible units?
No, 5803 Paris Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5803 Paris Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5803 Paris Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5803 Paris Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5803 Paris Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia