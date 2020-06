Amenities

Nice 1 bedroom/1 bath apt. full kitchen, family rm, hall closet, nice size bedroom and bath with walk in closet. Includes appliances, 2 parking spaces, no smokers, no pets, good credit. Newer carpet, newer paint, new fridge, Rent Includes water/sewer. No washer/dryer on premises and none allowed. No dishwasher. Credit score of 600 or higher, no criminal history, good rental history req.(2 years) Water is an extra $40/per month, not included in rental price!