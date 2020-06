Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated

Completely remodeled 4 bedroom home with Washer Dryer units! Message us to schedule your tour today! Requirements are as follows: Must make close to 3x monthly rent, NO EVICTION in the last 5 years and must be paid off or settled, ability to obtain renters insurance. First and Last due at signing.