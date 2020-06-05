All apartments in Jacksonville
5698 Plum Hollow Dr
5698 Plum Hollow Dr

5698 Plum Hollow Dr W · No Longer Available
Location

5698 Plum Hollow Dr W, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Jacksonville Heights South

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
playground
Must see home for rent in highly desirable Bent Creek Golf Course Community - Make this charming 3/2 house your new home! This one won't last long!
Backed up to the 14th green, this charming home features hardwood floors and spacious rooms, perfect for any family! Other features include tile in bathrooms, formal dining room, Eat In Kitchen, an open Family Room with French Doors, leading to a glassed in Florida Room. There is an indoor Laundry Room, and Pets are permitted with approval. Community also features a pool and a playground area and is located conveniently with easy access to highways.

Call, text or email TODAY to schedule a viewing with:

Jennifer Lynch, REALTOR
Licensed Sales Associate
Cell: (904) 615-0834

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent required. First full month's rent and security deposit are due prior to move-in.

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Office: (904) 701-3276
www.centerbeamrealestate.com

(RLNE5234213)

