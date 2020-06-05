5698 Plum Hollow Dr

Amenities

Must see home for rent in highly desirable Bent Creek Golf Course Community - Make this charming 3/2 house your new home! This one won't last long!

Backed up to the 14th green, this charming home features hardwood floors and spacious rooms, perfect for any family! Other features include tile in bathrooms, formal dining room, Eat In Kitchen, an open Family Room with French Doors, leading to a glassed in Florida Room. There is an indoor Laundry Room, and Pets are permitted with approval. Community also features a pool and a playground area and is located conveniently with easy access to highways.



Call, text or email TODAY to schedule a viewing with:



Jennifer Lynch, REALTOR

Licensed Sales Associate

Cell: (904) 615-0834



Qualifications:

Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent required. First full month's rent and security deposit are due prior to move-in.



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College St.

Jacksonville, FL 32204

Office: (904) 701-3276

www.centerbeamrealestate.com



(RLNE5234213)