Jacksonville, FL
5693 Atlee Ave
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

5693 Atlee Ave

5693 Atlee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5693 Atlee Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come home to Monroe Manor - Monroe Manor is nestled in a beautiful residential area of Jacksonville Florida. Within walking distance you have Merrett Park. You will love being close to some of Jacksonville's finest schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and more! Just a stones throw away is the I-295, which means just a short drive to Atlanta beach, St. Johns River, Riverside Arts Market and many other amazing sites in Jacksonville. Come see why everyones calling us Home. Apply online get approved in minutes visit upsidepm.com

(RLNE3123365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5693 Atlee Ave have any available units?
5693 Atlee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5693 Atlee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5693 Atlee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5693 Atlee Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5693 Atlee Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5693 Atlee Ave offer parking?
No, 5693 Atlee Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5693 Atlee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5693 Atlee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5693 Atlee Ave have a pool?
No, 5693 Atlee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5693 Atlee Ave have accessible units?
No, 5693 Atlee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5693 Atlee Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5693 Atlee Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5693 Atlee Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5693 Atlee Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
