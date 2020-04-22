All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5686 Akra Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5686 Akra Ave
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

5686 Akra Ave

5686 Akra Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5686 Akra Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2/1 Apartment Available - ***1/2 Off 1st Month's Rent Now Through August 31st! ***

Monroe Manor is nestled in a beautiful residential area of Jacksonville Florida. Within walking distance you have Merritt Park. You will love being close to some of Jacksonville's finest schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and more! Just a few steps away from I-10, which means just a short drive to Atlanta beach, St. Johns River, Riverside Arts Market and many other amazing sites in Jacksonville. Come see why everyone's calling us Home.

Apply online get approved in minutes. www.upsidepm.com

(RLNE4606960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5686 Akra Ave have any available units?
5686 Akra Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5686 Akra Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5686 Akra Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5686 Akra Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5686 Akra Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5686 Akra Ave offer parking?
No, 5686 Akra Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5686 Akra Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5686 Akra Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5686 Akra Ave have a pool?
No, 5686 Akra Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5686 Akra Ave have accessible units?
No, 5686 Akra Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5686 Akra Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5686 Akra Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5686 Akra Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5686 Akra Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia