5678 Bennington Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•2 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms upstairs
•Half bathroom downstairs for guests
•Living room and dining room combo with ceramic tile floors
•Large corner brick fireplace
•Eat in kitchen offers all white appliance, bay window, pantry closet, breakfast bar area and a lot of cabinets and counter space
•Storage closet upstairs in hallway, downstairs under stairs & outside closet
•Back screened porch
•Fenced back yard
•Corner unit

--Very nice unit off Timuquana and Seaboard Avenues in Lexington Square
--Close to Roosevelt & Blanding Boulevards & 103rd Street for easy access to all areas of Jacksonville

NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,060, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,060, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5678 Bennington Drive have any available units?
5678 Bennington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5678 Bennington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5678 Bennington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5678 Bennington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5678 Bennington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5678 Bennington Drive offer parking?
No, 5678 Bennington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5678 Bennington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5678 Bennington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5678 Bennington Drive have a pool?
No, 5678 Bennington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5678 Bennington Drive have accessible units?
No, 5678 Bennington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5678 Bennington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5678 Bennington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5678 Bennington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5678 Bennington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
