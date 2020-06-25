5678 Bennington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

•2 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms upstairs

•Half bathroom downstairs for guests

•Living room and dining room combo with ceramic tile floors

•Large corner brick fireplace

•Eat in kitchen offers all white appliance, bay window, pantry closet, breakfast bar area and a lot of cabinets and counter space

•Storage closet upstairs in hallway, downstairs under stairs & outside closet

•Back screened porch

•Fenced back yard

•Corner unit



--Very nice unit off Timuquana and Seaboard Avenues in Lexington Square

--Close to Roosevelt & Blanding Boulevards & 103rd Street for easy access to all areas of Jacksonville



NOTE:

○○ Security deposit amount may vary

○○○Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,060, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,060, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.