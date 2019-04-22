All apartments in Jacksonville
5664 Bennington Dr

Location

5664 Bennington Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this recently renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath town-home! New rustic, wood-look flooring and more! Large open floor plan with half bathroom downstairs, spacious kitchen and eat-in space. Both bedrooms located upstairs with their attached bathrooms. Washer and Dryer Hook ups, fenced in yard and private driveway. Resident benefit package: $9.00/mo. Renter's insurance required. This will not last long! Pets under 30lbs considered. 2 max. Non-refundable pet fee: $250 under 20lbs, $350 over 20lbs (PER PET) Pet Rent: $15/month (PER PET)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5664 Bennington Dr have any available units?
5664 Bennington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5664 Bennington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5664 Bennington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5664 Bennington Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5664 Bennington Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5664 Bennington Dr offer parking?
No, 5664 Bennington Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5664 Bennington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5664 Bennington Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5664 Bennington Dr have a pool?
No, 5664 Bennington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5664 Bennington Dr have accessible units?
No, 5664 Bennington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5664 Bennington Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5664 Bennington Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5664 Bennington Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5664 Bennington Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
