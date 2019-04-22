5664 Bennington Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated

Don't miss out on this recently renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath town-home! New rustic, wood-look flooring and more! Large open floor plan with half bathroom downstairs, spacious kitchen and eat-in space. Both bedrooms located upstairs with their attached bathrooms. Washer and Dryer Hook ups, fenced in yard and private driveway. Resident benefit package: $9.00/mo. Renter's insurance required. This will not last long! Pets under 30lbs considered. 2 max. Non-refundable pet fee: $250 under 20lbs, $350 over 20lbs (PER PET) Pet Rent: $15/month (PER PET)