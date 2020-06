Amenities

LEXINGTON SQUARE TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT.Five points, Park Street, left on 17 south, right on Timuquana, left on Marathon Pkwy , right on Bennington Dr. Unit on right. 2 BR, 2 1/2 BA, eat in kitchen, family rm/dining combo, (R/R/DW/M) CHA, 1st floor all tile &1/2 bath, upstairs ALL NEW CARPET & paint, enclosed laundry outside, fenced in yard NO pets, no smoking. $890 sec dep, 1 yr lease. Rental app under documents (AVLB TP TAP)