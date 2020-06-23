All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5631 Marathon Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5631 Marathon Parkway
Last updated March 26 2019 at 2:06 PM

5631 Marathon Parkway

5631 Marathon Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5631 Marathon Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms
•One story
•Stone wood burning fireplace
•Very open floor plan
•Ceramic tile in living areas & carpet in bedrooms
•Split bedroom arrangement
•Fenced side & back yard
•End unit

NOTE:
•Smoking prohibited in house
•Security deposit may vary upon approval
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $940, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $940, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5631 Marathon Parkway have any available units?
5631 Marathon Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5631 Marathon Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
5631 Marathon Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5631 Marathon Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 5631 Marathon Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 5631 Marathon Parkway offer parking?
No, 5631 Marathon Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 5631 Marathon Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5631 Marathon Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5631 Marathon Parkway have a pool?
No, 5631 Marathon Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 5631 Marathon Parkway have accessible units?
No, 5631 Marathon Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 5631 Marathon Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 5631 Marathon Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5631 Marathon Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 5631 Marathon Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia