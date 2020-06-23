5631 Marathon Parkway

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

•2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms

•One story

•Stone wood burning fireplace

•Very open floor plan

•Ceramic tile in living areas & carpet in bedrooms

•Split bedroom arrangement

•Fenced side & back yard

•End unit



NOTE:

•Smoking prohibited in house

•Security deposit may vary upon approval

Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $940, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $940, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.