563 KING ST
Last updated March 3 2020 at 1:17 AM

563 KING ST

563 King Street · No Longer Available
Location

563 King Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom in Riverside Area! Brand New HVAC, New Flooring, New Paint, New Kitchen, New Bathroom, and New Fixtures throughout! New Tankless Water heater for saving to your electric bill, New Plumbing entirely, and New Electrical throughout! Ring Doorbell, LED lighting, Programmable Thermostat, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, and much much more! Home completely fenced in, including separate fenced in back yard. Close to shopping, Schools, Restaurants, Interstates, and Military Bases. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 563 KING ST have any available units?
563 KING ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 563 KING ST have?
Some of 563 KING ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 563 KING ST currently offering any rent specials?
563 KING ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 563 KING ST pet-friendly?
No, 563 KING ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 563 KING ST offer parking?
Yes, 563 KING ST offers parking.
Does 563 KING ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 563 KING ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 563 KING ST have a pool?
No, 563 KING ST does not have a pool.
Does 563 KING ST have accessible units?
No, 563 KING ST does not have accessible units.
Does 563 KING ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 563 KING ST has units with dishwashers.
