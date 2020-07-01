All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5556 Grove Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5556 Grove Ave.
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM

5556 Grove Ave.

5556 Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5556 Grove Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Clifton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
parking
pet friendly
Cozy Spacious Home - This Cozy and Spacious 1,657 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with hard wood floors and tile are sure to make you feel right at home. It has a big fenced in back yard for 1 or 2 of your small fur babies to have plenty of room to roam and run, a fire pit, and a shed. There is plenty of room to park your vehicles with a long horse shoe shaped drive way as well as a huge car carport in the middle. Washer an Dryer are included as well as all Kitchen Appliances. A Great and Easy location to access the Arlington Expressway for Jacksonville's Military Bases, as well as both Regency & Downtown Areas for dining, shopping and entertainment. This home is a Must See & Will go fast!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4461545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5556 Grove Ave. have any available units?
5556 Grove Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5556 Grove Ave. have?
Some of 5556 Grove Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5556 Grove Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5556 Grove Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5556 Grove Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5556 Grove Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5556 Grove Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5556 Grove Ave. offers parking.
Does 5556 Grove Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5556 Grove Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5556 Grove Ave. have a pool?
No, 5556 Grove Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5556 Grove Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5556 Grove Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5556 Grove Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5556 Grove Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia