5556 Grove Ave.

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport fire pit parking pet friendly

Cozy Spacious Home - This Cozy and Spacious 1,657 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with hard wood floors and tile are sure to make you feel right at home. It has a big fenced in back yard for 1 or 2 of your small fur babies to have plenty of room to roam and run, a fire pit, and a shed. There is plenty of room to park your vehicles with a long horse shoe shaped drive way as well as a huge car carport in the middle. Washer an Dryer are included as well as all Kitchen Appliances. A Great and Easy location to access the Arlington Expressway for Jacksonville's Military Bases, as well as both Regency & Downtown Areas for dining, shopping and entertainment. This home is a Must See & Will go fast!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4461545)