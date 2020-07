Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Nice three bedroom, two and a half bath town house in Lexington Square featuring Fireplace, screened porch in rear, and fenced back yard. Wood and Tile floors throughout. It is a very short commute to NAS Jax. Close to stores like Home Depot, Publix, Costco Walmart, as well as the Orange Park Mall and the Orange Park Medical Center.