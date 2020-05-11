All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 6 2020 at 12:05 PM

5321 Brighton Park Lane

5321 Brighton Park Lane · (855) 464-8500 ext. 1631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5321 Brighton Park Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5321 Brighton Park Lane · Avail. Jul 14

$1,057

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1697 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
5321 Brighton Park Lane Available 07/14/20 3 BR 2.5 BA End Unit Rental Townhome with Loft, All Tile Lower Level, Private Covered Patio - Overlooking Pond - Location, location, location!! Check this one out! This two story townhome has almost 1,700 square feet of living space.This home is conveniently located within minutes of I295, Buckman Bridge, I95 and I10. Close to the Orange Park Mall and NAS Jax.The community is expertly maintained, clean and all the homes exteriors and landscaping is well designed and is a great place to call home. The community offers a water views, pool, clubhouse and playground.

This home is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with a loft. The interior has high ceilings, arched doorways and the main level is all tile. The kitchen is fullly equipped with all black appliances - glass top stove, microwave and side by side refrigerator, and dishwasher. The main living area is open and bright with lots of windows with 2" wood faux blinds.The lower living area is open with living room, kitchen, formal dining room and 1/2 bath with access to the one car garage. Off the kitchen/living area is a private covered patio overlooking a water feature. This is an end unit and all located in a small community of Jacksonville Heights West. The interiors have 9' ceilings, with tile downstairs and carpet for upstairs.

This is a two story split floor plan with the master and guest bedrooms located on the upper level.The master bedroom is large enough for a king size bed and all your additional bedroom furniture. The master ensuite has a dual vanity, oval soaker tub and large walk in closet. The double tray ceiling adds a touch of sophistication. The bonus room upstairs can be used as an office, playroom or sitting and relaxing space. You decide. Laundry room includes washer and dryer.

This could be exactly what you are looking for!

HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

If you are interested in the property and do not want to miss out. Please complete your application on line at anytime.
https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/f7def9ec-cde6-4fcd-b63e-12d9a933607a

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance required - Ask Agent
$100 Administration Fee

VIDEO: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6aTSKBmlVQ&feature=youtu.be

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Pets are NOT welcome

Call 904-520-4283 or 855-464-8500 BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! Masks and Gloves are required to tour.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5321 Brighton Park Lane have any available units?
5321 Brighton Park Lane has a unit available for $1,057 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5321 Brighton Park Lane have?
Some of 5321 Brighton Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5321 Brighton Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5321 Brighton Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5321 Brighton Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5321 Brighton Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5321 Brighton Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5321 Brighton Park Lane offers parking.
Does 5321 Brighton Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5321 Brighton Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5321 Brighton Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5321 Brighton Park Lane has a pool.
Does 5321 Brighton Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 5321 Brighton Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5321 Brighton Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5321 Brighton Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
