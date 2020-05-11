Amenities

5321 Brighton Park Lane Available 07/14/20 3 BR 2.5 BA End Unit Rental Townhome with Loft, All Tile Lower Level, Private Covered Patio - Overlooking Pond - Location, location, location!! Check this one out! This two story townhome has almost 1,700 square feet of living space.This home is conveniently located within minutes of I295, Buckman Bridge, I95 and I10. Close to the Orange Park Mall and NAS Jax.The community is expertly maintained, clean and all the homes exteriors and landscaping is well designed and is a great place to call home. The community offers a water views, pool, clubhouse and playground.



This home is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with a loft. The interior has high ceilings, arched doorways and the main level is all tile. The kitchen is fullly equipped with all black appliances - glass top stove, microwave and side by side refrigerator, and dishwasher. The main living area is open and bright with lots of windows with 2" wood faux blinds.The lower living area is open with living room, kitchen, formal dining room and 1/2 bath with access to the one car garage. Off the kitchen/living area is a private covered patio overlooking a water feature. This is an end unit and all located in a small community of Jacksonville Heights West. The interiors have 9' ceilings, with tile downstairs and carpet for upstairs.



This is a two story split floor plan with the master and guest bedrooms located on the upper level.The master bedroom is large enough for a king size bed and all your additional bedroom furniture. The master ensuite has a dual vanity, oval soaker tub and large walk in closet. The double tray ceiling adds a touch of sophistication. The bonus room upstairs can be used as an office, playroom or sitting and relaxing space. You decide. Laundry room includes washer and dryer.



This could be exactly what you are looking for!



HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.



If you are interested in the property and do not want to miss out. Please complete your application on line at anytime.

https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/f7def9ec-cde6-4fcd-b63e-12d9a933607a



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance required - Ask Agent

$100 Administration Fee



VIDEO: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6aTSKBmlVQ&feature=youtu.be



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Pets are NOT welcome



Call 904-520-4283 or 855-464-8500 BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! Masks and Gloves are required to tour.



No Pets Allowed



