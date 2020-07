Amenities

Move in Ready, three bedroom home on Jacksonville's West side.Located in a quiet neighborhood. Large family room with separate dining room option. Updated Kitchen, split floor plan. Master is on the left side of home with en suite- separate vanities, large updated walk in shower, and separate water closet. Two other bedrooms on opposite side of the home which share a bathroom.HUGE backyard with open patio. Close to Major Highways!