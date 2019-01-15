5296 Camelot Forest Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Mandarin - This gorgeous, brick, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is in the Mandarin area of Jacksonville off Greenland Rd. It is located conveniently near shopping, restaurants and I295. It has a spacious, open concept floor plan including a formal dining room, den and living room. The kitchen has a breakfast bar overlooking an eat in nook. The master suite has direct access to the screened in Lanai.



Features:

- Beautiful Landscaping

- 2 Car Garage

- Built in Bookshelves

- Fireplace

- Step in Shower in Master Bath

- 24 Hour Maintenance



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



No Dogs Allowed



