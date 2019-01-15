All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5296 Camelot Forest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5296 Camelot Forest Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5296 Camelot Forest Dr

5296 Camelot Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Greenland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5296 Camelot Forest Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Mandarin - This gorgeous, brick, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is in the Mandarin area of Jacksonville off Greenland Rd. It is located conveniently near shopping, restaurants and I295. It has a spacious, open concept floor plan including a formal dining room, den and living room. The kitchen has a breakfast bar overlooking an eat in nook. The master suite has direct access to the screened in Lanai.

Features:
- Beautiful Landscaping
- 2 Car Garage
- Built in Bookshelves
- Fireplace
- Step in Shower in Master Bath
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4610660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5296 Camelot Forest Dr have any available units?
5296 Camelot Forest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5296 Camelot Forest Dr have?
Some of 5296 Camelot Forest Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5296 Camelot Forest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5296 Camelot Forest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5296 Camelot Forest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5296 Camelot Forest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5296 Camelot Forest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5296 Camelot Forest Dr does offer parking.
Does 5296 Camelot Forest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5296 Camelot Forest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5296 Camelot Forest Dr have a pool?
No, 5296 Camelot Forest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5296 Camelot Forest Dr have accessible units?
No, 5296 Camelot Forest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5296 Camelot Forest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5296 Camelot Forest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia