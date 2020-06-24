All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187
Last updated March 19 2019 at 4:44 AM

5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187

5291 Collins Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Ortega Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5291 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a great two bedroom two bath located in Orange Park North. Quick access to the 295.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 have any available units?
5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 have?
Some of 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 currently offering any rent specials?
5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 is pet friendly.
Does 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 offer parking?
Yes, 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 offers parking.
Does 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 have a pool?
No, 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 does not have a pool.
Does 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 have accessible units?
No, 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 does not have accessible units.
Does 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia