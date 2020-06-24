Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187
5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187
5291 Collins Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
5291 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a great two bedroom two bath located in Orange Park North. Quick access to the 295.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 have any available units?
5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 have?
Some of 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 currently offering any rent specials?
5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 is pet friendly.
Does 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 offer parking?
Yes, 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 offers parking.
Does 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 have a pool?
No, 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 does not have a pool.
Does 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 have accessible units?
No, 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 does not have accessible units.
Does 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5291 Collins Road, Lot #: 187 does not have units with dishwashers.
