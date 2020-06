Amenities

4/2 Available for Immediate Move In on the Northside! - This 4/2 home features a carport, a big bonus room, separate living room and dining room, screened in back porch and hardwood floors. There is also a large master bedroom, an upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, light cabinets, microwave, stove and fridge. There is also a utility room with w/d conn and central a/c.



DIRECTIONS:N on Edgewood, R on New Kings, Lon 45th, R on Cleveland



(RLNE5561832)