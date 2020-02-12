All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 28 2019 at 5:55 PM

5186 Armsgate Court

Location

5186 Armsgate Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Forest Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
The price was just lowered and we have added a 2 weeks free rent if you sign the lease before the 15th and move in by the 30th of December. This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac lot in Dunns Crossing. Vaulted ceilings and lots of windows provide natural lighting throughout. The floor plan includes a formal dining room, a living room, ideal for a home office, and an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar overlooking the family room. The master suite with a tray ceiling boasts a private bath with dual sinks, a garden tub and a shower. Ready for move in around the 15th of December. This home has a large fenced backyard with a covered patio. Less than 5 minutes to I-295! Home is occupied please call or email for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5186 Armsgate Court have any available units?
5186 Armsgate Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5186 Armsgate Court currently offering any rent specials?
5186 Armsgate Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5186 Armsgate Court pet-friendly?
No, 5186 Armsgate Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5186 Armsgate Court offer parking?
No, 5186 Armsgate Court does not offer parking.
Does 5186 Armsgate Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5186 Armsgate Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5186 Armsgate Court have a pool?
No, 5186 Armsgate Court does not have a pool.
Does 5186 Armsgate Court have accessible units?
No, 5186 Armsgate Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5186 Armsgate Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5186 Armsgate Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5186 Armsgate Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5186 Armsgate Court does not have units with air conditioning.

