5186 Armsgate Court

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities

The price was just lowered and we have added a 2 weeks free rent if you sign the lease before the 15th and move in by the 30th of December. This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac lot in Dunns Crossing. Vaulted ceilings and lots of windows provide natural lighting throughout. The floor plan includes a formal dining room, a living room, ideal for a home office, and an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar overlooking the family room. The master suite with a tray ceiling boasts a private bath with dual sinks, a garden tub and a shower. Ready for move in around the 15th of December. This home has a large fenced backyard with a covered patio. Less than 5 minutes to I-295! Home is occupied please call or email for an appointment.