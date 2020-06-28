All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5148 San Juan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5148 San Juan Avenue
Last updated September 6 2019 at 8:06 PM

5148 San Juan Avenue

5148 San Juan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5148 San Juan Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home! This cozy, yet functional home has been renovated and updated to take advantage of this extremely convenient location. A beautiful, new kitchen boasts granite counter tops, white shaker cabinets and brand new appliances. The completely remodeled bathroom has been designed to efficiently use every square inch. The clean lines of the white subway tile and new fixtures really make this bathroom shine. Updated windows, indoor washer/dryer, newer HVAC, brand new water heater and a full re-plumbing to round out the upgrades. Refinished hard wood floors show off the original charm and quality craftsmanship from the 40's. You will live just minutes from I-10, amazing dining and some of the best shopping in Jacksonville!

Additional Monthly Charges:
- Smart Locks: $7.50
- HVAC Filters: $20.00
- Water / Sewer / Trash: $00

Rental Terms: Rent: $999, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $999, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5148 San Juan Avenue have any available units?
5148 San Juan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5148 San Juan Avenue have?
Some of 5148 San Juan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5148 San Juan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5148 San Juan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5148 San Juan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5148 San Juan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5148 San Juan Avenue offer parking?
No, 5148 San Juan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5148 San Juan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5148 San Juan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5148 San Juan Avenue have a pool?
No, 5148 San Juan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5148 San Juan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5148 San Juan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5148 San Juan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5148 San Juan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia