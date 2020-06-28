5148 San Juan Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home! This cozy, yet functional home has been renovated and updated to take advantage of this extremely convenient location. A beautiful, new kitchen boasts granite counter tops, white shaker cabinets and brand new appliances. The completely remodeled bathroom has been designed to efficiently use every square inch. The clean lines of the white subway tile and new fixtures really make this bathroom shine. Updated windows, indoor washer/dryer, newer HVAC, brand new water heater and a full re-plumbing to round out the upgrades. Refinished hard wood floors show off the original charm and quality craftsmanship from the 40's. You will live just minutes from I-10, amazing dining and some of the best shopping in Jacksonville!



Additional Monthly Charges:

- Smart Locks: $7.50

- HVAC Filters: $20.00

- Water / Sewer / Trash: $00



Rental Terms: Rent: $999, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $999, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.