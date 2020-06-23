All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5134 APPLETON AVE

5134 Appleton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5134 Appleton Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5134 APPLETON AVE have any available units?
5134 APPLETON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5134 APPLETON AVE have?
Some of 5134 APPLETON AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5134 APPLETON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5134 APPLETON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5134 APPLETON AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5134 APPLETON AVE is pet friendly.
Does 5134 APPLETON AVE offer parking?
No, 5134 APPLETON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5134 APPLETON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5134 APPLETON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5134 APPLETON AVE have a pool?
No, 5134 APPLETON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5134 APPLETON AVE have accessible units?
No, 5134 APPLETON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5134 APPLETON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5134 APPLETON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
