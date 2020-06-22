All apartments in Jacksonville
5131 Westchase Court
5131 Westchase Court

5131 Westchase Court · No Longer Available
Location

5131 Westchase Court, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated 1st floor 2 bedroom apartment home with an open floor plan. Located just minutes from anything you may need including shopping, restaurants, entertainment, major streets and I-95.

Features:
- Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances
- No Carpet
- Vanity in Master Bedroom
- Plenty of Storage

Rental Terms: Rent: $699, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $699, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5131 Westchase Court have any available units?
5131 Westchase Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5131 Westchase Court have?
Some of 5131 Westchase Court's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5131 Westchase Court currently offering any rent specials?
5131 Westchase Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5131 Westchase Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5131 Westchase Court is pet friendly.
Does 5131 Westchase Court offer parking?
No, 5131 Westchase Court does not offer parking.
Does 5131 Westchase Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5131 Westchase Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5131 Westchase Court have a pool?
No, 5131 Westchase Court does not have a pool.
Does 5131 Westchase Court have accessible units?
No, 5131 Westchase Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5131 Westchase Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5131 Westchase Court does not have units with dishwashers.
