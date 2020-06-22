5131 Westchase Court

Amenities
Recently renovated 1st floor 2 bedroom apartment home with an open floor plan. Located just minutes from anything you may need including shopping, restaurants, entertainment, major streets and I-95.
Features:
- Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances
- No Carpet
- Vanity in Master Bedroom
- Plenty of Storage
Rental Terms: Rent: $699, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $699, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.