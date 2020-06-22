5131 Westchase Court

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently renovated 1st floor 2 bedroom apartment home with an open floor plan. Located just minutes from anything you may need including shopping, restaurants, entertainment, major streets and I-95.



Features:

- Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances

- No Carpet

- Vanity in Master Bedroom

- Plenty of Storage



Rental Terms: Rent: $699, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $699, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.