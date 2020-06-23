All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5123 REDSTONE DR

5123 Redstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5123 Redstone Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
MOVE IN SPECIAL - $250 OFF 2nd. MONTHS RENT.Very nice 3/2 almost ready to move into.Getting it ready now, and you can see it now for a quick move in.Very lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home.Large living room with a kitchen / dining room combo. Also has a very nice separate family room. Open front porch.Carport so you do not get wet coming in from the rain .The utility room, which has the w/d hookup under it is under the carport.. Has a fenced yard.Will be ready for occupancy very soon so do not miss out on this one.No sign on property.All details must be verified.More pics coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5123 REDSTONE DR have any available units?
5123 REDSTONE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5123 REDSTONE DR have?
Some of 5123 REDSTONE DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5123 REDSTONE DR currently offering any rent specials?
5123 REDSTONE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5123 REDSTONE DR pet-friendly?
No, 5123 REDSTONE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5123 REDSTONE DR offer parking?
Yes, 5123 REDSTONE DR does offer parking.
Does 5123 REDSTONE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5123 REDSTONE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5123 REDSTONE DR have a pool?
No, 5123 REDSTONE DR does not have a pool.
Does 5123 REDSTONE DR have accessible units?
No, 5123 REDSTONE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5123 REDSTONE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5123 REDSTONE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
