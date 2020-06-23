5123 REDSTONE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

MOVE IN SPECIAL - $250 OFF 2nd. MONTHS RENT.Very nice 3/2 almost ready to move into.Getting it ready now, and you can see it now for a quick move in.Very lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home.Large living room with a kitchen / dining room combo. Also has a very nice separate family room. Open front porch.Carport so you do not get wet coming in from the rain .The utility room, which has the w/d hookup under it is under the carport.. Has a fenced yard.Will be ready for occupancy very soon so do not miss out on this one.No sign on property.All details must be verified.More pics coming soon.