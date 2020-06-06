All apartments in Jacksonville
5118 Saginaw Avenue

5118 Saginaw Avenue
Location

5118 Saginaw Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Ortega Farms

Amenities

NICE Westside 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home on culdesac. This home features stove, fridge, dishwasher, central heat and AC, and fenced yard.

Section 8 ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5118 Saginaw Avenue have any available units?
5118 Saginaw Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5118 Saginaw Avenue have?
Some of 5118 Saginaw Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5118 Saginaw Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5118 Saginaw Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5118 Saginaw Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5118 Saginaw Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5118 Saginaw Avenue offer parking?
No, 5118 Saginaw Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5118 Saginaw Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5118 Saginaw Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5118 Saginaw Avenue have a pool?
No, 5118 Saginaw Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5118 Saginaw Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5118 Saginaw Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5118 Saginaw Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5118 Saginaw Avenue has units with dishwashers.
