Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5118 Saginaw Avenue
Last updated June 25 2019 at 4:06 PM
1 of 9
5118 Saginaw Avenue
5118 Saginaw Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5118 Saginaw Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Ortega Farms
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
NICE Westside 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home on culdesac. This home features stove, fridge, dishwasher, central heat and AC, and fenced yard.
Section 8 ok
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5118 Saginaw Avenue have any available units?
5118 Saginaw Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5118 Saginaw Avenue have?
Some of 5118 Saginaw Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5118 Saginaw Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5118 Saginaw Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5118 Saginaw Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5118 Saginaw Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5118 Saginaw Avenue offer parking?
No, 5118 Saginaw Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5118 Saginaw Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5118 Saginaw Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5118 Saginaw Avenue have a pool?
No, 5118 Saginaw Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5118 Saginaw Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5118 Saginaw Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5118 Saginaw Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5118 Saginaw Avenue has units with dishwashers.
