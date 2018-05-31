5024 Foxboro Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss this beautiful single story 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Vinyl wood flooring throughout the living spaces & bedrooms. Tile in your kitchen along with granite counter tops and black appliances. You will love the abundant natural lighting throughout the entire home. Master bedroom comes with an en-suite and walk in closet. This home is ideal for entertaining both inside and out with a fenced in back yard! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.