Last updated August 17 2019 at 12:35 AM

5024 Foxboro Road

5024 Foxboro Road · No Longer Available
Location

5024 Foxboro Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this beautiful single story 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Vinyl wood flooring throughout the living spaces & bedrooms. Tile in your kitchen along with granite counter tops and black appliances. You will love the abundant natural lighting throughout the entire home. Master bedroom comes with an en-suite and walk in closet. This home is ideal for entertaining both inside and out with a fenced in back yard! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5024 Foxboro Road have any available units?
5024 Foxboro Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5024 Foxboro Road have?
Some of 5024 Foxboro Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5024 Foxboro Road currently offering any rent specials?
5024 Foxboro Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5024 Foxboro Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5024 Foxboro Road is pet friendly.
Does 5024 Foxboro Road offer parking?
No, 5024 Foxboro Road does not offer parking.
Does 5024 Foxboro Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5024 Foxboro Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5024 Foxboro Road have a pool?
No, 5024 Foxboro Road does not have a pool.
Does 5024 Foxboro Road have accessible units?
No, 5024 Foxboro Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5024 Foxboro Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5024 Foxboro Road does not have units with dishwashers.
