4998 Key Lime Drive - 1, Unit 104

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Beautiful wood looking laminate floors in the bedrooms and family room. LED light fixtures and fans. Ground Floor unit with 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath. Convenient location near Southside & JTB for Schools, Shopping and Dining at St. John's Town Center and Tinseltown. This gated community offers Clubhouse, Exercise room, Indoor Basketball courts, Pool, Hot tub and Play area for children.

