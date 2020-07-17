All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:55 AM

4998 Key Lime Drive - 1, Unit 104

4998 Key Lime Dr · (904) 888-5084
Location

4998 Key Lime Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1158 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful wood looking laminate floors in the bedrooms and family room. LED light fixtures and fans. Ground Floor unit with 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath. Convenient location near Southside & JTB for Schools, Shopping and Dining at St. John's Town Center and Tinseltown. This gated community offers Clubhouse, Exercise room, Indoor Basketball courts, Pool, Hot tub and Play area for children.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4998 Key Lime Drive - 1, Unit 104 have any available units?
4998 Key Lime Drive - 1, Unit 104 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4998 Key Lime Drive - 1, Unit 104 have?
Some of 4998 Key Lime Drive - 1, Unit 104's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4998 Key Lime Drive - 1, Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
4998 Key Lime Drive - 1, Unit 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4998 Key Lime Drive - 1, Unit 104 pet-friendly?
No, 4998 Key Lime Drive - 1, Unit 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4998 Key Lime Drive - 1, Unit 104 offer parking?
Yes, 4998 Key Lime Drive - 1, Unit 104 offers parking.
Does 4998 Key Lime Drive - 1, Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4998 Key Lime Drive - 1, Unit 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4998 Key Lime Drive - 1, Unit 104 have a pool?
Yes, 4998 Key Lime Drive - 1, Unit 104 has a pool.
Does 4998 Key Lime Drive - 1, Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 4998 Key Lime Drive - 1, Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 4998 Key Lime Drive - 1, Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4998 Key Lime Drive - 1, Unit 104 has units with dishwashers.
