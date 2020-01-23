All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:44 PM

4954 Bedford Forest Drive

4954 Bedford Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4954 Bedford Forest Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Confederate Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1166469

Located in a quiet neighborhood with great access to get around the city. Features an enclosed Florida room that looks out to the back yard.
Hardwood Floors
Large Backyard
New Paint
Most Lights updated to LED
Storage area with W/D hook ups

Near Shopping and Restaurants

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit.
|Amenities: Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Carport,Large backyard,Florida room,Blinds,No dogs,No cats
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4954 Bedford Forest Drive have any available units?
4954 Bedford Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4954 Bedford Forest Drive have?
Some of 4954 Bedford Forest Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4954 Bedford Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4954 Bedford Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4954 Bedford Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4954 Bedford Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4954 Bedford Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4954 Bedford Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 4954 Bedford Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4954 Bedford Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4954 Bedford Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 4954 Bedford Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4954 Bedford Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 4954 Bedford Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4954 Bedford Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4954 Bedford Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
