Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4950 Vermont Rd
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4950 Vermont Rd
4950 Vermont Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4950 Vermont Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Carver Manor
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- 4/2 Brick home with all new windows, flooring and paint, located on corner lot. Pictures will be uploaded soon. This property is Professionally managed.
(RLNE5446729)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4950 Vermont Rd have any available units?
4950 Vermont Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 4950 Vermont Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4950 Vermont Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4950 Vermont Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4950 Vermont Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4950 Vermont Rd offer parking?
No, 4950 Vermont Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4950 Vermont Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4950 Vermont Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4950 Vermont Rd have a pool?
No, 4950 Vermont Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4950 Vermont Rd have accessible units?
No, 4950 Vermont Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4950 Vermont Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4950 Vermont Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4950 Vermont Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4950 Vermont Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
