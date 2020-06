4929 BRIDGEWATER CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning range refrigerator

FROM 5 POINTS,TAKE RIVERSIDE AVE,LEFT ON POST ST, RIGHT ON PARK ST. TO I-95 SOUTH,TAKE US-90 BEACHES EXIT TO BEACH BLVD, RIGHT ON BRIDGEWATER CIR., PROPERTY IS ON THE LEFT. SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT IN ST. NICHOLAS. 3BR/2BA, Kitchen(DW/MW R/R) Living/Dining combo. Central Heat/Air. Approx. 1597 SQFT. Washer/Dryer (as-is) Engineered flooring/tile. Barn door closure to Mstrbr. Stand up showers in both bathrooms. Fenced rear. Custom blinds. No Pets. Shed. Sec Dep $1250. Lawn maintenance not included. No smoking. 1 year lease. [PM JK] Available 1st of August.