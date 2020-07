Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Spacious 4/2 Available Soon! - This home features a double driveway, double carport and sits on a nice corner lot. There is a big living room, a separate dining room, big bedrooms, big covered back porch and a fenced back yard. This home has main kitchen appliances, granite counter tops and back splash, central a/c and w/d connections.



DIRECTIONS:E on 103rd, L on Harlow



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5626948)